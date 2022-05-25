Downstate 18-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening Texas school

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old from downstate was arrested on suspicion of issuing a threat to an unidentified Texas school.

The Shelby Township Police Department says they received a tip Wednesday from authorities in Texas regarding a terrorism threat made over social media.

We’re told the suspect was tracked to a Shelby Township, Macomb County address.

Shelby Township police say they were able to identify the suspect and bring him into custody.

“We are grateful for the Texas Rangers reporting this behavior to our agency,” says Chief Robert Shelide. “We are committed to protecting our community and I want to commend our officers for their swift response.”

Weapons were discovered and confiscated from the suspect’s home for safety purpose, authorities say.

