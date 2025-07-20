Dog killed in Van Buren County house fire, residents evacuated

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services says two people were safely evacuated from a house trailer that caught fire in Bangor Township. Officials say it happened Sunday, July 20 around 5:02 AM.

First responders say the home was up in flames when they arrived at the home on County Road 687. The people that evacuated the home say they were awakened by smoke, and discovered fire around a window air conditioner. They were able to evacuate the home with one of their pet dogs, but their other dog died in the fire.

