Deputies: No injuries after car backs into Georgetown Twp residence

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says there was significant damage to the home
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in a car vs. house crash in Georgetown Township Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 4:50 pm in the 8000 block of Green Meadow Ct.

Deputies say their initial investigation found that a tan Chevy Suburban was backing into a parking spot when the driver accelerated and backed into the residence, causing significant damage to the home.

In the Suburban was a 39-year-old man, an 8-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old boy.

This crash remains under investigation, and if you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

