Deputies arrest man for breaking into store in Cooper

COOPER, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man is in custody for breaking into a store on the corner of Douglas Avenue and West D Avenue called Cooper Market. Authorities were dispatched to the location around 11:15 PM Friday, September 5, for reports of a man breaking into the building that was closed for the day.

Deputies arriving to the scene say they found that the suspect used a brick to shatter the glass front door to enter the store, stealing several items before fleeing. after getting the man's description from the store, they were able to find him lying on the ground outside of another building a short distance away. The suspect is in custody and is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

