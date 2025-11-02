Deputies: 16-year-old critically injured in accidental shooting

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital after being accidentally shot in the neck Saturday night, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Harding Road and 55th Avenue in Sheridan Township around 10 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old from Mecosta with a gunshot wound to the neck. The sheriff's office said she was accidentally shot by a 21-year-old man from Barryton.

Deputies performed CPR and other life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but authorities believe she will survive.

In a release, the department reminded the public that anyone handling guns should be extra cautious.

"The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to always exercise caution when handling firearms. As a reminder, firearms should always be treated as if they are loaded, pointed in a safe direction, and handled with the utmost care."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube