Death investigation underway after body found along Plaster Creek in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating after a man's body was found along Plaster Creek.

Officers were called to the area of Buchanan Avenue and Plaster Creek Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the man had already passed away by the time officers got there. He's only been identified as a man in his 30's.

Investigators will be working with the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.

