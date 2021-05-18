Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crack cocaine recovered in Dowagiac drug bust

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Photo
Cass County Sheriff's Office 01162021
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 15:30:30-04

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County detectives recovered crack cocaine and large sums of cash during a drug bust in Dowagiac today, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the area of Ashland Street and Cherry Street.

Authorities say they also discovered items that were likely used for selling and manufacturing drugs, adding a 34-year-old man was arrested for manufacturing and possessing crack cocaine and for possessing crack with intent to deliver.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 1-800-462-9328 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time