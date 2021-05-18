Crack cocaine recovered in Dowagiac drug bust

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County detectives recovered crack cocaine and large sums of cash during a drug bust in Dowagiac today, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the area of Ashland Street and Cherry Street.

Authorities say they also discovered items that were likely used for selling and manufacturing drugs, adding a 34-year-old man was arrested for manufacturing and possessing crack cocaine and for possessing crack with intent to deliver.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 1-800-462-9328 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube