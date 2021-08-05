Court extends intimidation crime to transgender victims

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan law that prohibits intimidation based on gender covers people who are transgender.

That's the opinion of the state Court of Appeals.

The court ruled in the case of a transgender woman who was shot after being confronted by a man at a Detroit gas station.

Michigan’s ethnic intimidation law makes it a crime to maliciously harass another person because of race, color, religion, gender or national origin.

The court reinstated an ethnic intimidation charge against Deonton Rogers.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it's a "huge win for the protection of the transgender community."