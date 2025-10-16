Costco announces opening date for first warehouse in Muskegon County

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Costco is set to open their first warehouse in Muskegon County.

The Fruitport Township warehouse, located at 6110 S. Harvey Street, will open for business on Wednesday, October 29, at 8:00 a.m.

"Costco’s arrival into this area is a win for the community,” said Warehouse Manager Mark Zuerner. “We promise to bring good jobs to the residents of the area, while also offering the immediate benefit of quality goods and services that Costco members have come to trust.”

This is Costco's 19th location in Michigan and the 4th in West Michigan. Previously, people living in Muskegon County had to drive to Wyoming, Grand Rapids or Kalamazoo to shop at Costco.

The Fruitport Township warehouse is 152,000 square feet. It will feature a variety of specialty departments that members are familiar with — including a gas station, bakery, deli with rotisserie chicken, a tire center, pharmacy, optical center, hearing aid center, a food court and more.

The warehouse will be open 10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Executive members can shop daily starting at 9 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube