Cooling centers opening across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — With extreme heat in the forecast, several locations across West Michigan are opening their doors to help folks escape the heat.
Kent County cooling centers:
- Mel Trotter Ministries - 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
- Doors open 24/7 for anyone without shelter.
Kalamazoo County cooling centers:
- Ministry with Community - 500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo
- Open daily: 6:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Kalamazoo Gospel Mission - 448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo
- Opens as a cooling center anytime temperatures reach 95° F or higher
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Lunch provided. Also open regular hours for overnight sheltering.
- Portage Zhang Senior Center - 203 E. Centre Ave., Portage
- Sunday: 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday & Friday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday - Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Closed
- Portage District Library - 300 Library Lane, Portage
- Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Ottawa County cooling centers:
- Gateway Men's Center - 166 S River Ave, Holland | 616-928-3413
- Gateway Women & Children's Center - 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | 616-928-3469
- Both centers will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday - Friday.
- Gateway Mission is encouraging people without housing who wish to stay past 8:00 p.m. to check into their Open Door emergency shelter.
This list will be updated as new locations are confirmed.
