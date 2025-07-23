Cooling centers opening across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — With extreme heat in the forecast, several locations across West Michigan are opening their doors to help folks escape the heat.

Kent County cooling centers:



Mel Trotter Ministries - 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Doors open 24/7 for anyone without shelter.



Kalamazoo County cooling centers:



Ministry with Community - 500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo

Open daily: 6:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kalamazoo Gospel Mission - 448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo

Opens as a cooling center anytime temperatures reach 95° F or higher 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Lunch provided. Also open regular hours for overnight sheltering.

Portage Zhang Senior Center - 203 E. Centre Ave., Portage

Sunday: 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Monday & Friday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Closed

Portage District Library - 300 Library Lane, Portage

Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed



Ottawa County cooling centers:



Gateway Men's Center - 166 S River Ave, Holland | 616-928-3413



Gateway Women & Children's Center - 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | 616-928-3469

Both centers will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday - Friday. Gateway Mission is encouraging people without housing who wish to stay past 8:00 p.m. to check into their Open Door emergency shelter.



This list will be updated as new locations are confirmed.

