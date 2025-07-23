Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooling centers opening across West Michigan

Michigan State Police urging residents to stay safe amid extreme heat during Fourth of July weekend
Michigan State Police urging residents to stay safe amid extreme heat during Fourth of July weekend
WEST MICHIGAN — With extreme heat in the forecast, several locations across West Michigan are opening their doors to help folks escape the heat.

Kent County cooling centers:

  • Mel Trotter Ministries - 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
    • Doors open 24/7 for anyone without shelter.

Kalamazoo County cooling centers:

  • Ministry with Community - 500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo
    • Open daily: 6:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Kalamazoo Gospel Mission - 448 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo
    • Opens as a cooling center anytime temperatures reach 95° F or higher
    • 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    • Lunch provided. Also open regular hours for overnight sheltering.
  • Portage Zhang Senior Center - 203 E. Centre Ave., Portage
    • Sunday: 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
    • Monday & Friday: 7:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • Tuesday - Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Saturday: Closed
  • Portage District Library - 300 Library Lane, Portage
    • Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    • Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • Sunday: Closed

Ottawa County cooling centers:

  • Gateway Men's Center - 166 S River Ave, Holland | 616-928-3413
  • Gateway Women & Children's Center - 356 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | 616-928-3469
    • Both centers will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday - Friday.
    • Gateway Mission is encouraging people without housing who wish to stay past 8:00 p.m. to check into their Open Door emergency shelter.

This list will be updated as new locations are confirmed.

