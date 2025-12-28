Consumers Energy preparing for high winds and potential power outages Sunday night into Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Consumers Energy is preparing for the next weather system moving through West Michigan Sunday night into Monday. They say nearly 500 crews will mobilize starting around 10 p.m. tonight across the state.

You can check the status of outages online, and you can also sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 232273.

Consumers Energy also shared some safety tips:



Be alert to crews working along the side of roads

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines

Report unguarded downed lines by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at (800) 447-5050

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes

Consumers Energy will trim and remove trees that interfere with electric restoration activities. Clean up of debris from tree trimming is the responsibility of individual property owners



