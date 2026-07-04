Consumers Energy crews work through Fourth of July to restore power after Michigan storms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy has mobilized 300 crews to restore power after strong storms moved across southwest Michigan Friday, with workers set to continue through the night and the Fourth of July holiday.

Crews are working 16-hour shifts, and Consumers Energy says it will continue adding crews and equipment through the weekend to restore power more efficiently.

The storm's impact has been concentrated in southern Michigan, from Kalamazoo through Jackson and into the Detroit area.

Safety reminders for residents

Consumers Energy is urging residents to keep the following safety precautions in mind:

Use caution when driving after dark and watch for storm debris and crews working along roads. Slow down or stop to allow oncoming traffic to clear before passing workers.

Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. Report downed lines to 911 and Consumers Energy.

If using a generator, keep it outside. Never run a generator in an attached garage or basement due to the risk of deadly carbon monoxide gas.

What to expect during restoration

Crews will cut away trees that interfere with restoring power, but homeowners are responsible for cleaning up yard debris once it is safe to do so.

Some homes may have damage to the mast that holds electric wires to the house. If that occurs, a licensed electrician must repair the mast before crews can reconnect power.

Residents can check their outage status or sign up for alerts on the Consumers Energy website.

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