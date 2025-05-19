City of Grand Rapids urges caution, rule awareness ahead of firework use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the city of Grand Rapids is urging fireworks safety and asking residents to familiarize themselves with fireworks regulations before igniting in the sky.

The city has implemented a fireworks ordinance that aligns with state law, governing the use of consumer-grade fireworks.

Violations of the ordinance can result in a civil fine of $1,000 per offense.

Remember, fireworks cannot be used on Memorial Day (May 26).

Here are the permitted times and dates for setting off fireworks throughout the year:



11:00 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day (May 24 & May 25)

11:00 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. on June 19

11:00 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. on June 29 to July 4

11:00 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day

11:00 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1:00 a.m. January 1

Since New Year's Day 2021, GRFD has responded to over 200 fires and five emergency calls attributed to fireworks.

"Our goal is to reduce risk in our community, educating our citizens about fireworks safety is one of our objectives." said GRFD Fire Marshal Bill Smith.

Smith offered these safety tips:



Read and follow all warnings and instructions labeled on the fireworks packaging.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a malfunction or fire

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. Sparklers, although considered by many the ideal "safe" firework for children, burn at extremely high temperatures and can easily ignite clothing. Many children do not understand the danger involved and cannot act appropriately in case of emergency.

Don't aim fireworks a t people, animals or any other objects. Move away from fireworks quickly once they are lit.

Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry leaves and flammable materials. Never light a firework while holding it in your hand!

Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned. "DUDS" can re-ignite and injure you. If you must move them, consider scooping them up with a shovel and dropping them into a bucket of water to extinguish. Throw them away after they are extinguished.

Never ignite fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.

Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

Don't experiment with homemade fireworks.

Refrain from using fireworks under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or other substances which might impair your judgment.

State law prohibits igniting fireworks on a public street, public sidewalk, park, church, school or public rights of way.

Before retiring for the evening, make sure that your yard, shrubbery, trees and your home are free of any unwanted burning. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.

To read the full city's fireworks ordinance, click here.

