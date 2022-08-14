Cass County Sheriff's Office respond to crash in Calvin Township

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash in Calvin Township on Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke, the office received a call about the crash at around 7:53 p.m. The crash occurred on Union Road near Center Street.

The investigation showed that 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos from Elkhart was turning into a driveway on Union Road. While turning, he did not see the oncoming vehicle and pulled in front of it. The struck vehicle was being driven by 17-year-old Jaden Prouty from Union.

Jaden was then taken to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries from the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and both vehicles’ airbags deployed. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

