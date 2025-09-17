Carbon monoxide leak at Ionia County jail sends several inmates to hospital

IONIA, Mich. — Several inmates at the Ionia County jail required medical treatment over the weekend after a carbon monoxide leak was discovered in one of the housing units.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, jail staff were alerted to a chemical smell in a housing unit after inmates reported feeling unwell, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

As staff investigated the incident, all nine inmates housed in the affected unit were moved to other areas of the facility for their safety.

Maintenance personnel determined the source of the carbon monoxide was a faulty ventilation pipe connected to a boiler that supplies hot water to the unit.

The housing unit was immediately shut down and repairs were completed by 6 a.m. All affected inmates were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The sheriff's office has not released information about the current condition of the inmates or whether they have been released from medical care.

