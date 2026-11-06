Car crashes into Casco Township home after driver loses control

CASCO TWP, Mich. — A family outside South Haven is picking up the pieces after an out-of-control vehicle crashed into their home Thursday night, leaving part of their garage heavily damaged.

Homeowner Molly Klein said she and her family were standing in their kitchen when they suddenly heard a loud crash.

“We were just standing there casually talking in the kitchen. We heard a loud crash, and the house kind of shook,” Klein said.

Klein said it took a moment to realize what happened.

“I turned around and I looked out the window, and suddenly I see headlights and I go, ‘Oh crap, let’s go,’” she said.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 17 the 23-year-old driver lost control of her vehicle in the rain, hydroplaned off the road and crashed into the house.

Klein said the driver was already outside of the vehicle when she went to check on her.

“The first thing I was thinking about was: Is anyone okay? Who’s hurt? What can I do to help?” Klein said.

The driver was not injured.

While the crash was unexpected, Klein said concerns about vehicles traveling along the road are nothing new for her family. Their home sits just feet from the roadway, and she said drivers frequently speed past the property.

“My biggest fear is one day somebody’s going to hit the farther portion of the house,” Klein said. “That’s our main living area. The farthest back part is our living room, and this front area is our kitchen.”

She said those are areas where her family spends much of its time.

“It’s definitely scary,” Klein said.

The impact caused significant damage to the garage.

“The hatchback just went and took out the whole corner of the garage,” Klein said. “The whole corner was collapsed on top of the vehicle. Over half of the vehicle was inside of the garage.”

While the damage may take time to repair, Klein said she is thankful the crash did not result in something worse.

“I mean, it’s a garage. It can be fixed. It’s just a house,” she said.

The family is now working with its insurance company to cover the damage to the home.

Beyond repairing the house, the family says they are also hoping to replace toys their baby lost as a result of the crash.