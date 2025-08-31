Boil water advisory issued for parts of Ada Township

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ada Township is issuing a boil water advisory for portions of Ada Township because of a water main break. The system lost pressure, and may be contaminated in the following areas:



Ada Drive east of Bradfield

The Ada Moorings area

The Driftwood area

Thornapple River Drive

Headly Street

Ada Depot Drive

Bronson Street

River Street

Settlers Drive

Fase Street

East Fulton Street east of Grand River Drive

Ada Township says you should not drink any tap water without boiling it for one minute, and to continue using either boiled or bottled water until further notice. The Kent County Health Department says it will inform residents when the problem is fixed, anticipating it to be done by September 2.

Customers will be told when the boil water advisory is over from the township website and social media.

