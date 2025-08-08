Blendon Township expands township hall with $1.5 million addition, no tax increase for residents

(WXMI) — Blendon Township is expanding its township hall with a 7,000-square-foot addition to accommodate growth and provide better service to residents.

The $1.5 million project is being designed by West Michigan-based construction company Erhardt and aims to address space constraints in the current facility.

"If you noticed our footprint up there was extremely small. We're running out of office space. Currently, we have three people sharing one office," Blendon Township Manager Greg Golembiewski said.

The township is funding the project without raising taxes, using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for half the cost and township investment gains for the remainder.

"That's extremely important. We're all taxpayers, right? And nobody wants to pay any more taxes. So by putting up a building like this and showing that we could do it without raising taxes or going into debt was essential," Golembiewski said.

One of the main additions is a meeting room for township planning and commission meetings, providing adequate space for resident attendance. The expansion also includes storage space for election equipment and documents.

"I'm very proud of the project. I know that the board also is extremely proud of what's happened here," Golembiewski said. "Our goal is to build for the future here. If we don't set the future up for success, that's on us."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube