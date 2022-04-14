BISSELL Pet Foundation announces 'Empty the Shelters' event

The BISSELL Pet Foundation had announced an event to help animals in shelters find new homes. The “Empty the Shelters” event will run from May 2-8.

During the event, adoption fees will be reduced to $25. It will take place in 275 shelters across 45 states, as well as Canada.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011. The ‘Empty the Shelters” event began in 2016 and is the largest event program from the foundation. Since it began, the program has helped 83,055 animals find homes.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, BISSELL Pet Foundation founder. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Since not every shelter will participate in the event, people interested in adopting are encouraged to visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter.

