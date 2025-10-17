Bird Flu detected in Ottawa County poultry flock

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — After investigations by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of poultry. This is the ninth case detected in Ottawa County since 2022, and the fourth case detected in poultry from the county this year. MDARD is working with local, state and federal partners to respond to the reported cases of Bird Flu.

HPAI is a contagious virus that can spread in a variety of ways to flocks, including by wild birds, infected animals, equipment and even the clothes of caretakers. The CDC says the public health risk for Bird Flu remains low.

There are key steps to prevent the spread and infection of Bird Flu:



Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds

Wash your hands before and after handling birds

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between poultry coops.

Do not share equipment between coops or other farms.

Give chickens well or municipal water

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact with wild animals

Bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths of birds, a drop in egg production, diarrhea or a decrease in water consumption. If you suspect your birds could have Bird Flu, call MDARD immediately at (800) 292-3939 during the day, or (517) 373-0440 after hours.

