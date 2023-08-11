LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Crime Victim Compensation— designed to help crime victims with medical expenses, lost earnings and funeral bills— is expanding its services.

‘Better access’: Michigan expands Crime Victim Compensation

“Victims will have a better access to crime victims benefits. It includes a definition change to ‘crime victims’ to include physically injured, emotionally, psychologically or mentally injured as a result of a crime in the state of Michigan,” Crime Victims Compensation Manager Janine Washburn explained.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation into law in 2022.

The program’s new benefits include up to $45,000 in compensation for things like relocation, residential security, funeral expenses and bereavement.

“We want victims of violent crimes to know that they are not alone,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said. ”Our Division of Victim Services is here to advocate for crime victims and their survivors and to help them deal with the physical and emotional toll that crime can take.”

“They would contact us, and we’d start the process of an application. We would request for the complete application. We request the police report,” Washburn added. “And then, of course, we would need itemized bills so that we could reimburse or pay the providers directly.”

She says it can take between a few weeks and several months to receive benefits after applying.

Anyone still waiting for benefits can reach out to their analyst for an update on their case.

Click here for more information, and here for the Crime Victim Compensation application.

This historic benefits expansion goes into effect Saturday, August 12.

