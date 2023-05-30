Berrien County man wins $300K with ticket purchased in Wyoming

LANSING, Mich. — Retirement is looking pretty cozy for a Berrien County man who instantly won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

The anonymous 68-year-old winner bought the Mystery Key Cashword ticket at the Family Fare on 28th Street in Wyoming, lottery officials say.

“It had been a while since I’d played a Cashword game, so I decided to give it a try and buy a ticket while I was at the store one day,” the man says. “When I finished scratching the ticket and counted 10 words for a $300,000 prize, I was shocked! I had to have someone else look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

We’re told he plans to pay off his bills with his winnings and support family members.

“I recently retired, so winning came at the perfect time and will provide a nice financial cushion for retirement,” the winner adds.

