Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (May 17–23)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

Tuesday, May 17:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, May 18:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, May 19:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, May 21:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

Sunday, May 22:

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, May 23:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

Self-service pickup is scheduled to take place at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) at the following times:

Wednesday, May 18: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday, May 19: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, May 20: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, May 23: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

