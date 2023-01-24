Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 25–Feb. 3)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street), according to the MDHHS:

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Water resources for Benton Harbor by WXMI on Scribd

Click here to view the latest distribution schedules.

