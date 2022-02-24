Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Feb. 24–March 2)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at Benton Harbor High School (870 Colfax Avenue) at the following times, according to the MDHHS:

Thursday, Feb. 24:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Feb. 26:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Feb. 27:

2–4 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Feb. 28:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, March 1:

12–2 p.m.: Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4–6 p.m.: Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Self-service water pickup is scheduled to be held at Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller Street) as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 24: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

