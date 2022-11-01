Benton Harbor man sentenced to 11.5 years for repeated firearm offenses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for the repeated illegal possession of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 32-year-old Theron Darrell Perry II was first sentenced to 68 months in 2017 for being a felon in possession of a gun.

After being released from prison in January 2022, Perry was apprehended three months later for once again owning a firearm illegally, federal attorneys say.

Perry was released a short while later and reportedly got ahold of another gun in May through a friend. He then took off in a vehicle when police attempted to place him in custody, lost control after hitting another vehicle and crashed into the side of a bank, the Department of Justice explains.

We’re told Perry’s latest sentence constitutes of 114 months for the more recent offenses and 24 months for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the 138-month prison sentence will be followed by another 3 years of supervised release.

“For years, this defendant has illegally obtained firearms and posed a potential threat to the citizens of Benton Harbor and its surrounding communities with impunity,” says FBI Special Agent James A. Tarasca. “I want to thank our partners on the Benton Harbor FBI Safe Streets Task Force for all of their hard work on this investigation and for their efforts to keep our communities safe.”

