Benton Harbor man dies in late-night fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man has died after a fire in Benton Harbor Tuesday night.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says the fire broke out on the 700 block of McAlister Street at around 10 p.m.

We’re told firefighters arrived to find the second floor engulfed. They found two people outside the home who said their 39-year-old son was still on the second floor.

BHDPS says its rescue team entered the building while the Benton Township Fire Department and the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety worked to put out the fire.

The man was found dead of heat and smoke inhalation, authorities say. His parents were treated for smoke inhalation before they were taken to the hospital.

What cause the fire is not yet known.

