Battle Creek man struck, killed by 18-year-old driver late Friday night, police say

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a driver late Friday evening.

The crash occurred near Beckley Road and Capital Avenue SW at around 10:26 p.m., approximately 12 minutes after a hit-and-run left a 40-year-old man dead about five miles north of this deadly crash.

The preliminary investigation into this crash indicates that a 56-year-old man stepped into the roadway and was struck by the vehicle driven by an 18-year-old woman.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver is not facing criminal charges at this time, according to a spokesperson with the Battle Creek Police Department.

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