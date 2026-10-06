Police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 40-year-old man in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a 40-year-old man on October 2 in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department said the man was hit near Cliff and Mott Streets around 10:14 p.m., and that the driver had left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Kalamazoo and is currently in critical condition, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCPD Detective Bureau at 269-781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

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