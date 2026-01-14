Rock the Country festival comes to Hastings in Summer 2026

HASTINGS, Mich. — Rock the Country is a series of music festivals celebrating 250 years of the USA, with 8 shows in 8 small towns. Hastings in Barry County will be the destination for one of the festivals, bringing over a dozen artists to the small village on August 8 & 9.

Rock The Country

The event will be held at the Barry Expo Center, with artists like Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert. The event will have camp sites to rent for people with RVs and tents.

Details for the event, camping registration and the full list of artists performing can be found at the Rock The Country website.

