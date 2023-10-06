Richland woman charged with stalking, accused of harassing prosecutors

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Attorney General announced Friday that a Richland woman was in court this week— accused of stalking and sending harassing emails to prosecutors.

Rita Williams was charged Thursday with two counts of stalking and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

She is accused of sending hundreds of emails and voicemail messages to the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office.

The AG says Williams initiated the communication in response to the prosecution, conviction by guilty plea and incarceration of her husband.

Prosecutors told Williams to stop contacting them; however, she allegedly continued sending harassing messages to the attorneys on both their work and personal devices.

“Public service is a calling for many, often too few, devoted residents in our state,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Dedicating oneself to government employment or law enforcement does not mean being subjected to stalking or unmitigated harassment should come with the job. These activities are illegal, no matter who the target is, and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Each misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to one year behind bars.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court November 7.

