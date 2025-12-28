Adult, child hurt in Hastings house fire

HASTINGS, Mich. — The City of Hastings Fire Department says an adult and a child were hurt in a house fire on Saturday night.

The department says they got the call around 6:30 p.m. Everyone inside was able to get out, and crews were also able to rescue both dogs that were still inside the home. The adult and child transported to the hospital were reported to have minor injuries. It took crews three hours to control the fire and secure the house.

Hastings Fire also shared it has responded to four structure/house fires in eight days. They encourage neighbors to take extra steps to make sure they are practicing fire safety.

