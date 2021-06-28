Avanti Frozen Foods recalls frozen shrimp due to health risk

WEST MICHIGAN — Out of an abundance of caution, Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling various sizes and styles of frozen cooked and peeled shrimp, as well as cocktail sauces, due to Salmonella concerns.

The frozen shrimp products in question were distributed nationwide from December 2020-February 2021.

The brand names that the shrimp is being distributed under include Censea, Hannaford, Open Acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest catch, COS, 365, and Meijer.

For a list of shrimp products that are being recalled, you can visit the FDA's list of possibly contaminated items here.