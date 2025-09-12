Authorities investigate shooting in Kalamazoo, 1 injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that injured a 21-year-old man around 11:54 Thursday Night.

Officers went to the area of Fox Ridge Drive and Alamo Avenue to find the victim suffering from a wound to the lower part of his body. he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect or suspects have not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139.

