Authorities investigate deadly crash in Kalamazoo, searching for driver

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says officers arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near East Paterson Street and Riverview Drive at 2:00 A.M. Saturday, August 9. Two vehicles were found, one vehicle was found off the roadway with the driver trapped and the second vehicle was found unoccupied near the intersection.

Officers say the driver trapped in his vehicle was a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man, and had smoke and fire coming from underneath his car. The fire was put out and the driver was taken out of the vehicle, but authorities say he died at the scene of the crash. His name is being withheld at this time.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle have not been found. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8139 or contact Kalamazoo Silent Observer if you wish to stay anonymous.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube