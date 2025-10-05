ATV crash in Ottawa County claims life of Grand Rapids man, injures passenger

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 43-year-old Grand Rapids man was killed, and his 22-year-old passenger from Muskegon Heights was injured, following an ATV accident in Ottawa County on Saturday.

Around 8:55 p.m., Ottawa County Sheriff's and Allendale Fire Rescue were dispatched to a single ATV rollover crash at the intersection of 90th Ave., south of Cedar Dr. in Allendale Township, according to deputies.

The initial investigation revealed that an ATV had left the roadway and rolled. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was ejected, according to deputies.

Life-saving measures were made, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

The 22-year-old passenger, from Muskegon Heights, was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Depuites say their investigation revealed that the ATV was traveling northeast on South Cedar Dr. and failed to navigate and make the turn onto 90th Ave.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's office.

