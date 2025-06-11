All aboard Big Blue: Grand Haven's $35 Lake Michigan cruise debuts this summer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Big Blue is making its debut as a new summer attraction in Grand Haven, offering passengers a chance to experience Lake Michigan on a historic vessel re-imagined.



Big Blue, a historic vessel first launched in 1947, now offers public tours on Lake Michigan from Grand Haven.

Captain Erik Peterson spent hundreds of hours restoring the boat, which can carry up to 55 passengers.

Two-hour cruises cost $35 per person with options to explore Lake Michigan, the Grand River, or Spring Lake.

"This boat has always been kind of a Lake Michigan boat," said Captain Erik Peterson, who owns and operates Big Blue.

Peterson is the fourth owner of this historic boat, which first launched in 1947. After extensive renovation work, Big Blue is now ready to welcome passengers aboard.

"There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get here," Peterson said.

When asked about the hours invested in Big Blue, Peterson responded, "Hours of labor? I've got hundreds of hours into this thing. It's looking good. It's getting better. And as any boat owner will tell you, you're never done."

I first visited Big Blue when Peterson was in the process of renovating it.

Big Blue is docked at Chinook Pier in the South Channel of the Grand Haven River. The boat can hold up to 55 passengers, who are all welcome to bring their own snacks and beverages on board. Peterson adds that live music will occasionally be on board, too.

"I always thought the town really kind of needed to have a tour program because the town looks so good from the water," Peterson said.

Big Blue offers several route options for its two-hour cruises. "We can take you out into Lake Michigan and enjoy sunsets and the beaches out there, we can go up the Grand River and look at the marsh areas, or we can go into Spring Lake and just kind of tool around the lake there," Peterson said.

Big Blue's cruises are $35 per person and $15 for children under 12. Big Blue also offers private charters, with a base cost in the $300 an hour range.

Big Blue officially launched Memorial Day weekend with plans to remain open through October.

"It's just nice to be out here on the water, and this is a perfect vessel for doing that," Peterson said.

