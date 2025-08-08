'ACTIVE GAS LEAK': Walker FD working 'Major Gas Leak,' area businesses sheltering

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Firefighters are on the scene of a major gas leak on Fruit Ridge at Dykstra, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Traffic in the area is shut down as well, businesses in the area are under a shelter-in-place order, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

It's unknown what caused the gas leak.

This is a developing story.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene, and we'll provide updates when information becomes available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube