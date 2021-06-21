CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man as a homicide.

According to the press release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to 2100 block of Ackley in Eaton Rapids Township on Sunday on a report of a death investigation.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man deceased, and he appeared to have injuries consistent with a homicide, according to the release.

Deputies were able to identify the 23-year-old suspect and was taken to the Eaton County Jail.

Detectives are still investigating, and if anyone has information, they should call Detective Aaron Campbell at 517-323-8489.