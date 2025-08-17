60-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Eckford Township

ECKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 60-year-old man from Clarendon Township died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 20 Mile Road in Eckford Township around 3:14 p.m. following a report of a crash.

The sheriff's office said a driver reported a motorcycle in a ditch, with the rider unresponsive nearby.

Deputies and first responders from the Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCSO said they believe the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, although the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lt. Curtis Smith at (269) 781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

