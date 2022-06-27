59-year-old Caledonia motorcyclist dies after Yankee Springs crash

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Caledonia motorcyclist has died after a crash in Barry County Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash took place near Gun Lake Road on Yankee Springs Road in Yankee Springs Township at roughly 1 p.m.

We’re told the motorcycle was driving south on Yankee Springs Road when a Chrysler SUV attempted to enter a parking lot without yielding the right of way. The SUV entered the motorcycle’s path, causing the crash, according to MSP.

The crash resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, who was identified as 59-year-old John Meyer, troopers explain. They say his 69-year-old passenger, who was also his wife, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. They both wore helmets at the time of the crash.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

