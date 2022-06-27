Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

59-year-old Caledonia motorcyclist dies after Yankee Springs crash

Wayland MC Fatal1 6-26-22.JPG
Michigan State Police
Wayland MC Fatal1 6-26-22.JPG
Wayland MC Fatal2 6-26-22.JPG
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 10:20:17-04

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Caledonia motorcyclist has died after a crash in Barry County Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash took place near Gun Lake Road on Yankee Springs Road in Yankee Springs Township at roughly 1 p.m.

We’re told the motorcycle was driving south on Yankee Springs Road when a Chrysler SUV attempted to enter a parking lot without yielding the right of way. The SUV entered the motorcycle’s path, causing the crash, according to MSP.

The crash resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, who was identified as 59-year-old John Meyer, troopers explain. They say his 69-year-old passenger, who was also his wife, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. They both wore helmets at the time of the crash.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News