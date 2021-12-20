4 Michigan men arrested, accused of looting tornado-damaged homes in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Four Michigan men have been arrested in Kentucky for allegedly stealing property from tornado-damaged homes and vehicles in Caldwell County.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Princeton Police Department say on December 16 detectives were helping officers with needs arising from the recent tornadoes and storms when they noticed four men. The detectives approached the men for questioning and discovered they had looted tornado-damaged vehicles and houses.

Detectives and officers worked together to arrest the men identified as Mitchell Stanton from Coldwater, Jesse Stanton from Coldwater, Sevon Gowen from Sturgis, and Brandon Ransbottom from Bronson.

Mitchell Stanton and Jesse Stanton are both charged with having burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Gowen is charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine, and promoting contraband first-degree.

Ransbottom is charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana