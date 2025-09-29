36 families displaced after fire guts Muskegon apartment unit

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire that started in a bedroom at a Muskegon apartment complex displaced residents from 36 units Sunday evening, though no injuries were reported.

The Muskegon Fire Department responded to the blaze at Glen Oaks Apartments at approximately 5:27 p.m. Sunday.

The fire completely destroyed one unit and caused significant smoke and water damage to surrounding apartments, according to fire officials.

"Our top priority was ensuring the safety of all residents," said Deputy Director Jay Paulson in a news release. "We are grateful to our partner agencies for their quick response and teamwork, which helped prevent further loss and ensured everyone was evacuated safely."

The cause remains under investigation by the Muskegon Fire Marshal's office.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents with temporary housing and other needs.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including the North Muskegon, Muskegon Township, Norton Shores, Fruitport, and Muskegon Heights fire departments, along with Muskegon Police, Michigan State Police, and Trinity Health EMS.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube