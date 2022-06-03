Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 in custody following Benton Township drug busts

SWET narcotics bust.png
Michigan State Police
SWET narcotics bust.png
SWET narcotics bust 2.png
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 10:50:35-04

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody after several varieties of drugs and evidence of drug trafficking were discovered in Benton Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a traffic stop on Thursday and arrested a 36-year-old Benton Township woman on four drug charges.

The execution of a search warrant on Margarete Avenue yielded multiple drugs, including crack, meth, marijuana and a substance believed to be fentanyl, MSP says. A 36-year-old man from Benton Harbor was taken into custody for violating parole with another 13 charges being sought for drug charges, troopers explain.

SWET narcotics bust 2.png

We’re told a second search warrant on Felton Street led authorities to packaged meth, more than 100 Xanax pills, cocaine and more suspected fentanyl. A 57-year-old woman from Benton Township was then taken into custody for three drug-related charges, according to MSP.

SWET narcotics bust.png

Troopers say all three suspects are currently residing in the Berrien County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News