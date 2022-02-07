Watch
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

(Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
FILE - This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin. A federal judge on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A new date wasn't immediately set, but U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March. A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He's expected to be a major witness for the government at trial. (Kent County Sheriff via AP File)
Whitmer plot
Posted at 11:11 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:11:21-05

DETROIT (AP) — Records show a man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty.

That would leave four people to face trial in March.

Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap Whitmer before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020.

Franks signed a document filed Monday agreeing to plead guilty as charged.

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

The government said six men wanted to kidnap the Democratic governor because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
