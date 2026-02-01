21-year-old man shot and killed in Benton Harbor early Sunday morning

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Benton Harbor early Sunday morning, according to police.

Benton Harbor Public Safety officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the area of Columbus Avenue, south of E. Britain Avenue, where they said they found the victim during their search.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. BHDPS is not releasing his name until his family has been notified.

Police have not identified a suspect. However, they said in a release that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public.

BHDPS asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Wresinski at 616-401-1368 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP (7867).

Multiple agencies are assisting with the investigation, the department said, including the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube