2022 Muskegon Rescue Mission's Foreshore Adventure Run will be held May 21

Jenna Kyser Communications
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 18:06:17-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Foreshore Adventure Run will return for 2022. The run will be held on Saturday, May 21.

Like previous years, the run will be held at the Pere Marquette Beach. It will also feature new additions such as trails through wooded terrains, dunes, grass terrains, sandy areas, and watercourse obstacles. The obstacles in the race include crawling over walls, swinging through water hazards, running through beach balls, and a 50-foot waterslide. There will be a total of 25 obstacles throughout the run.

This will be the seventh time that the run is held. The event is sponsored by Huntington Bank. Registration, apparel purchases, and donations will go to the Muskegon Rescue Mission. The mission will use the money to provide meals, shelter, and other services to the homeless in West Michigan.

“Participation is at an all-time high this year,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. “With about two weeks until the event, we expect to have a record number of runners participate this year. This is great because as the event continues to grow, we are able to help those experiencing hunger and homelessness in an even greater way.”

Registration for the Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Foreshore Adventure Run can be done on the event’s website.

