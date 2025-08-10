20-Year-Old Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Russell Road in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash in Muskegon County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Russell Road south of Bard Road, police said.

A 20-year-old Muskegon Township man was driving southbound when his vehicle left the roadway and struck trees on the east side, according to the initial investigation.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said speed and weather conditions may have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family.

No further details were immediately provided.

