2 people arrested in Calhoun County for connection with criminal sexual conduct investigation

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal sexual conduct. Investigators executed a search warrant on August 7 near Maxwell Avenue and Darlene Lane in Pennfield Township near Battle Creek. The investigation stemmed from another investigation by authorities in Indiana.

Detectives interviewed multiple people during the investigation, eventually leading to the arrests of a 32-year-old man from Arkansas and a 29-year-old woman from Pennfield Township. Authorities have not released their names.

Both of the suspects face several charges:



Four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct — 1st Degree

Four counts of Child Abuse — 2nd Degree

One count of Kidnapping

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Pignataro at (269) 781-0880 or submit tips anonymously via Silent Observer.

