Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old driver dies, two passengers injured in Mecosta County crash

Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old driver from Morley died early Friday morning after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8 Mile and 140th Avenue in Austin Township.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 17-year-old from Morley was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries, while a 16-year-old from Big Rapids was taken to a Big Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office has not released additional details about what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter