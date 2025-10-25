18-year-old driver dies, two passengers injured in Mecosta County crash

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old driver from Morley died early Friday morning after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8 Mile and 140th Avenue in Austin Township.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 17-year-old from Morley was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with serious injuries, while a 16-year-old from Big Rapids was taken to a Big Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office has not released additional details about what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

